The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has received a request to send up to 100 armed forces medics to Northern Ireland to support two hospitals in need of help to deal with the number of coronavirus patients, Sky News has learnt.Full Article
Northern Ireland asks for up to 100 armed forces medics to help deal with COVID patients
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Coronavirus: NI asks for more Covid help from military medics
The MoD is considering a request to send up to 100 armed services medics to Northern Ireland.
BBC News