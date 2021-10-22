Biden says US will defend Taiwan if China attacks
His comments are an apparent departure from the long-held US policy of "strategic ambiguity".Full Article
The president says the United States has a "commitment" to protect the island as China continues to impose itself in the region.
Washington (AFP) Oct 20, 2021
President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Beijing on Wednesday dubbed China..