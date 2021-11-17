The Staples Center, one of America's most famous sport and music venues, is to be rebranded the Crypto.com Arena in a deal thought to be worth $700m.Full Article
New name for famous home of LA Lakers in $700m deal - but fans aren't impressed
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena
SeattlePI.com
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena.
The..
-
Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena
SeattlePI.com
-
LA Lakers home Staples Center to be renamed Crypto.com Arena in lucrative rights deal
USATODAY.com
-
LA's Staples Center is getting a new crypto name and some people aren't happy
Mashable
-
Staples Center becomes Crypto.com Arena in name rights deal
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
15 best tidbits from Brian Baumgartner's 'Office' oral history, 'Welcome to Dunder Mifflin'
Bears? Nah. Beets? Nope. Books?! You bet.
Good news, Office fans. Brian Baumgartner (aka Kevin Malone) and Ben Silverman..
Mashable
'Dolphin Tale' Fans Mourn Death Of Film's Star Winter At 16
Watch VideoAmy Carmichael lives more than 4,000 miles from the Florida aquarium that housed Winter, the "Dolphin Tale" movie star..
Newsy