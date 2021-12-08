Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce tests positive for COVID-19 in the US
Australia's deputy prime minister is currently in the United States, and chose to get tested for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.Full Article
Barnaby Joyce is fully vaccinated and said he is experiencing mild symptoms
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive to coronavirus while in the United States, following a trip to the UK where..