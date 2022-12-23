North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward eastern waters
Seoul said Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. The latest show of force came days after US-South Korea drills in the region.Full Article
Watch VideoNorth Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy..
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters, according to officials in Seoul, hours after Pyongyang warned..