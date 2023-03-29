Pope Francis taken to hospital with respiratory infection
Published
Pope Francis will stay at a hospital in Rome for several days of treatment. The Vatican has said that his infection is not COVID-19.Full Article
Published
Pope Francis will stay at a hospital in Rome for several days of treatment. The Vatican has said that his infection is not COVID-19.Full Article
Pope Francis is suffering from a respiratory infection and will stay in hospital for a few days
Pope Francis will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment for a respiratory infection, the Vatican says.