Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sidney Powell's strategic independence allows her to operate independently from Trump's legal team

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Many conservatives are bemoaning that Sidney Powell allegedly tapped out of the fight against election fraud. This is, after all, what the media is now claiming Powell did ever since it was reported that she is no longer part of President Trump’s legal team. What this same media is failing to accurately report,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment' 00:37

 In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud--without any verifiable evidence. Now, former New...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results [Video]

US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a longtime ally of the president, blasted Trump's legal team, calling their work a "legal embarrassment" in an interview with ABC.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:52Published
A non-traditional transition [Video]

A non-traditional transition

The agency in charge of ascertainment has decided to move forward with funding the transition process so it can begin. Trump has directed his team to cooperate on the transition, but vows to keep up..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:48Published
Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad [Video]

Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad

President Donald Trump is upset with how his legal team has handled his insistence that the 2020 presidential election be overturned. Business Insider reports a source says Trump is worried that the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Giuliani: Sidney Powell Not Part of Trump Legal Team

 Sidney Powell is not part of President Trump's legal team currently trying to overturn election results in several key swing states, his personal attorney Rudy...
Newsmax

Giuliani drops Sidney Powell as Trump’s ‘strike force’ splinters

 Trump’s campaign has disavowed attorney Sidney Powell, who as part of its post-election legal team has pushed some of the most extreme...
Upworthy Also reported by •HNGNMediaiteFOXNews.com

Rudy Giuliani Sheds Light on Why Trump’s Legal Team Disavowed Sidney Powell

Rudy Giuliani Sheds Light on Why Trump’s Legal Team Disavowed Sidney Powell Former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, sheds some light on why the legal team of U.S. President Donald Trump decided to part ways with lawyer Sidney Powell.
HNGN Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comCBS NewsDaily CallerUpworthyNewsmax