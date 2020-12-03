Global  
 

CDC reduces coronavirus quarantine period to 10 days

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reduced the quarantine period to 10 days for asymptomatic people who had close contact with those infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus behind COVID-19. The CDC also said that those who continue to show no symptoms and have tested negative for the virus can exit quarantine seven days after contact. Dr. John Brooks,...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: CDC shortens quarantine period; warns against travel

CDC shortens quarantine period; warns against travel 02:30

 [NFA] The CDC on Wednesday said it was recommending shorter self-quarantine periods after potential exposure to the coronavirus of seven days with a negative test and 10 days without a test. Colette Luke has more.

CDC approves shorter quarantine period for COVID-19 [Video]

CDC approves shorter quarantine period for COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, the CDC has come out with new recommendations on how long a person exposed to COVID-19 should now quarantine and who should get the first vaccines.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:42Published
CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days [Video]

CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days

CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days. On Dec. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised guidance on COVID-19 quarantines. . According to the new..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
CDC will decrease coronavirus quarantine time from 14 to 7-10 days [Video]

CDC will decrease coronavirus quarantine time from 14 to 7-10 days

The new guidelines will recommend close contacts of those infected with the coronavirus should quarantine for 7 to 10 days after exposure, down from the 14 days currently recommended.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Doctor weighs in on CDC's shorter quarantine period for people exposed to coronavirus

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans need to quarantine for seven to 10 days after being exposed to the coronavirus, a decrease from its...
CBS News

CDC Likely To Recommend Shortening Coronavirus Quarantine Period

 Federal health officials could reduce the quarantine from the currently recommended 14 days to as few as seven for people who test negative for the virus.
NPR

CDC Likely To Shorten COVID-19 Quarantine Period Between 7 To 10 Days

CDC Likely To Shorten COVID-19 Quarantine Period Between 7 To 10 Days The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is finalizing plans to shorten the advised duration of quarantine for individuals exposed to COVID-19. The...
HNGN