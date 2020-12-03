CDC reduces coronavirus quarantine period to 10 days
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () (Natural News) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reduced the quarantine period to 10 days for asymptomatic people who had close contact with those infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus behind COVID-19. The CDC also said that those who continue to show no symptoms and have tested negative for the virus can exit quarantine seven days after contact. Dr. John Brooks,...
