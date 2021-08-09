More companies forcing employees to take experimental COVID-19 vaccines now linked to over 12,000 deaths in the USA
Published
(Natural News) More and more businesses are instituting Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandates. Some of the latest major American companies to announce they would require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees include Tyson Foods, which has 120,000 workers in the United States. “As people have heard, new [post-vaccine] variants of COVID-19 are more contagious, more deadly and responsible...Full Article