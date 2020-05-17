Global  

Lockdown 4.0: MHA gives power to States/UTs to decide Red, Green, and Orange zones

Mid-Day Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, while issuing guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, met the demand of almost all States, allowing them to decide Red, Green and Orange zones on their own but as per the parameter of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.



The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be...
