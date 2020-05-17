Lockdown 4.0: MHA gives power to States/UTs to decide Red, Green, and Orange zones
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, while issuing guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, met the demand of almost all States, allowing them to decide Red, Green and Orange zones on their own but as per the parameter of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be...
In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown extended till May 31. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0. According to new guidelines, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums,...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will reveal what the Rs 20 lakh crore financial assistance package announced by PM Modi entails; Centre will now take inputs from states before classifying zones as..