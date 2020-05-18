Global  

Lockdown 4.0: Uddhav Thackeray addresses state

Mid-Day Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
After taking oath as a Member of Legislative Council, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Monday and said that the high number of coronavirus cases in the state has made it impossible to ease restrictions in the state.

Watch Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state here:



CM Uddhav Balasaheb...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Lockdown 4.0: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation partially resumes its services

Lockdown 4.0: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation partially resumes its services 01:39

 Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) partially resumed its services in the state. People were seen buying tickets by following social distancing at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on May 21. People were seen following governments guidelines related to...

Social distancing compromised at large-scale government work program in India [Video]

Social distancing compromised at large-scale government work program in India

A major government work scheme in India has been questioned for their ability to maintain social distancing for the thousands of labourers it employs. Work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published
Lockdown 4.0: 1st intra-state train service begins in Bengaluru [Video]

Lockdown 4.0: 1st intra-state train service begins in Bengaluru

The Indian Railways resumed intra-state train services in Karnataka from May 22. The first intra-state train of the tri-weekly superfast special service began in Bengaluru amid coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as MLC

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as a member of the legislative council (MLC) on Monday (May 18, 2020) afternoon. This...
Zee News

