Coronavirus live updates: Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh

DNA Thursday, 28 May 2020
The coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble India as the number of confirmed cases is rapidly increasing.
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 37,460

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 37,460

 The Department for Health has said 37,460 people died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, up by 412 from 37,048 the day before.

More than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S., the highest death toll of any nation, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 1.7 million..

More than 100,000 Americans have now lost their lives to COVID-19.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 65 live updates | Maharashtra death toll rises to 1,897 after deadliest day yet claims 105 lives

Ministry of Health said that India’s fatality rate is much lower than the world average of 6.36%
Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global death toll passes 350,000; Authorities investigate 30-year-old's death in COVID-free Queensland town

If you suspect you or a family member has coronavirus you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020...
