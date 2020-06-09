Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who developed mild fever and sore throat on Monday, has tested negative for coronavirus, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said here on Tuesday. "Kejriwal has tested negative for Covid-19," a party source told IANS. Kejriwal, who had opted for home isolation following symptoms, gave his sample on...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat, will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow: Sanjay Singh

CM Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat, will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow: Sanjay Singh 01:07

 Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh informed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complaining of fever and sore throat therefore he will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow. "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and Sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his...

