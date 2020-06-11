Covid-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,996 cases, deaths at 357
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () India recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,86,579, according to the Union health ministry. With as many as 357 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has increased to 8,102. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated.
Public sites such as restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened across India on Monday (June 8) as the country prepares to relax COVID-19 lockdown measures.
The move is part of Unlock 1, the first phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown currently in place.
Footage filmed on June 8 shows...
Delhi has so far recorded over 31,300 infections and more than 900 deaths. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus situation. "Around 30,000 more cases are expected in the next 12-15..
