'Favouritism & bullying in Bollywood is toxic': Actor Gulshan Devaiah



Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has reignited the debate around nepotism in Bollywood. 'Favouritism & bullying is more toxic than nepotism', says actor Gulshan Devaiah. The actor speaks of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:59 Published 2 hours ago

Watch: People in Bihar’s Patna pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput



People in Bihar’s Patna paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Several gathered at Kargil Chowk to pay tribute to the late actor. They also held posters demanding CBI enquiry into his death. Sushant.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:03 Published 4 hours ago