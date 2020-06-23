Army Chief to visit Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said. The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said.
The escalation of tensions with China at the border in Ladakh means India has to now tackle two hostile neighbours. Pakistan has consistently kept the border boiling and its friendly ties with China has made the possibility of a war on two-fronts a distinct possibility. So is the Indian Army equipped...
Baloch political and human rights activists gathered in Toronto on Sunday to protest against Pakistan and China for gross human rights violations in Balochistan. The protest was held under the aegis of..
The Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on June 20 reacted on the question over his visit Leh and Srinagar airbases amid the escalated tension between India and China at Galwan..