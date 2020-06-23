Global  

Army Chief to visit Ladakh to take stock of ground situation

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said. ​​The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers

Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers 05:12

 The escalation of tensions with China at the border in Ladakh means India has to now tackle two hostile neighbours. Pakistan has consistently kept the border boiling and its friendly ties with China has made the possibility of a war on two-fronts a distinct possibility. So is the Indian Army equipped...

