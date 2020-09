Glitches in virtual hearing, how can we order electronic voting: Supreme Court Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

he Supreme Court, citing connectivity issues while hearing a plea via video conferencing on Tuesday, asked how could they ask the common man to vote electronically.



A PIL was filed in the top court by advocate Galib Kabir seeking direction to effectuate online voting by citizens.







