Narendra Modi to inaugurate world's longest highway tunnel at Rohtang on Oct 3

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit



Asserting that his government broke inertia in the system to bring science at the core of its efforts towards socio-economic transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Indian.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:59 Published 9 hours ago PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published 14 hours ago Inauguration of Atal Tunnel by PM Modi moment of joy for Himachal: CM Thakur



Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive. Adding.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this