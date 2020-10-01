Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Narendra Modi to inaugurate world's longest highway tunnel at Rohtang on Oct 3

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The function will be held at 10 am, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.



Prime Minister #NarendraModi (@narendramodi) will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajnath Singh tours Atal Tunnel in Rohtang ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Rajnath Singh tours Atal Tunnel in Rohtang ahead of inauguration by PM Modi 01:57

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 will inaugurate the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit [Video]

‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit

Asserting that his government broke inertia in the system to bring science at the core of its efforts towards socio-economic transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:59Published
PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know [Video]

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published
Inauguration of Atal Tunnel by PM Modi moment of joy for Himachal: CM Thakur [Video]

Inauguration of Atal Tunnel by PM Modi moment of joy for Himachal: CM Thakur

Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive. Adding..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this