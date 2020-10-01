Narendra Modi to inaugurate world's longest highway tunnel at Rohtang on Oct 3
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
The function will be held at 10 am, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 will inaugurate the...
Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive. Adding..