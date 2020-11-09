Global  
 

Arnab Goswami to stay in jail, Bombay High Court refuses to grant bail

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami and asked him to approach the lower court for bail.

Following this, Arnab Goswami filed a bail plea in Alibaug sessions court.

On Sunday, the Raigad police had shifted Goswami from an Alibaug school, where...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav

Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav 01:21

 In Dumka treasury case, Jharkhand High Court has deferred hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for November 27. Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer, Prabhat Kumar said, "CBI has asked for more time in the case. Jharkhand High Court has deferred for 27th November for the hearing of bail...

