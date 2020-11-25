Global  
 

Congress veteran leader Ahmed Patel dies following COVID complications

DNA Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71.
 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health worsened after a Covid-19 infection. In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP...

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the death of his party leaders and said that it's unfortunate that COVID-19 took the lives of Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi. "We've deeply saddened on the demise of Ahmed Patel. I knew him since 1976. We're feeling that a man, who always stood by the party, has left us today when the party is in crisis. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken the lives of Ahmed ji and Tarun Gogoi," said Kharge.

Credit: ANI
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad mourned the death of party leader Ahmed Patel and said that he was a strong pillar for the Congress party. "I have lost a brother, friend and colleague. He was a strong pillar for the Congress party. His passing away is an irreparable loss for the party," said Azad.

Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress, Hardik Patel said, "He helped my family when I was in jail for the movement I was leading. For 4 decades he was at helm of major political affairs but was never a minister." "His absence will definitely leave a huge void in the lives of Congress people," he added.

Credit: ANI

Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi's top lieutenant and key Congress strategist

 Ahmed Patel, a staunch loyalist of Nehru-Gandhi family and Congress Party's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure...
IndiaTimes

Congress leader Kapil Sibal condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and his party leader Ahmed Patel and said that the commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else. "He was a..

Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25..

Credit: ANI

PM Modi condoles veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel's demise

 PM Modi said that he spoke to Ahmed Patel's son Faisal and expressed condolences.
DNA