Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal showers cool city, bring visibility down Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Mumbai's western suburbs and southern areas received light and continuous unseasonal rainfall a little after 12.30 am on Monday, continuing through most of the night and afternoon, keeping skies cloudy and causing the mercury to dip nearly five degrees.



Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist at Skymet Weather, said that a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

