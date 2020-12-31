Kerala assembly passes resolution against Centre's farm laws as more farmers join protest in Delhi
Thursday, 31 December 2020 () Kerala state assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three farm laws brought by the Central Government which is being opposed by thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states. The resolution says, 'farmers' genuine concerns should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all three farm laws.'
As protests continue, government and farmers reached consensus on 2 issues during 6th round of talk. However, main points of farm law repeal & MSP legislation were unaddressed. Farmer leaders and union..
The farmers' protest against the farm laws entered 36th Day on December 31. Both national and state level players from Punjab and Haryana arrived at the Singhu border to set up makeshift tents for the..
In freezing temperature films on Sikh bravery were shown on LED screens at the Ghaziabad border on December 30 to inspire the protesting farmers. Screening of a two-part 3D animated movie called Chaar..