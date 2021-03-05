Mamata Banerjee versus Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram: 4 scenarios of West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday declared the names of 291 candidates for the 294-member state assembly. Banerjee would contest from Nandigram, the constituency held by her former loyalist Suvendu Adhikari who crossed over to the BJP in December last year. The high-voltage election is a do-or-die battle for both Banerjee and Adhikari.