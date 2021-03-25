Happy my first foreign visit since Covid onset is to 'friendly' Bangladesh: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is "happy" that his first foreign visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to "friendly" neighbour Bangladesh ahead of his two-day tour starting March 26.In his departure statement, the Prime Minister Narendra said he will hold "substantive discussions" with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and added that he looks forward to participate in the Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday.Full Article