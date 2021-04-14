Pfizer, J&J vaccine rollout in India could take a few months
Published
US pharma giants Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax could be among the potential gainers from the government’s decision on Tuesday to fast-track approvals for foreign-produced Covid-19 vaccines authorised by major global regulators. While J&J is keen to enter India and has recently held preliminary discussions to apply for emergency use authorisation, Pfizer withdrew from the race in February due to regulatory issues.Full Article