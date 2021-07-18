Congress snubs objections by Captain Amarinder Singh & netas, appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Congress chief
Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appointment attests to the niche that the cricketer-turned-politician has carved for himself since he left BJP and joined Congress in 2017 assembly elections and the way he positioned himself as the anti-Amarinder Singh voice in the Punjab Congress apparatus as well as an anti-Badal campaigner. It also indicated a decisive say of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in party affairs.Full Article