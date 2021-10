India reported 14,306 new Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.