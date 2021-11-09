Lava Agni 5G With 64Mp Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price is 19,999

Lava Agni 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the first 5G phone by Indian smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and includes features such as quad rear cameras as well as 30W fast charging support. The Lava Agni 5G also includes a 90Hz display along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Other highlights of the phone include a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8GB of RAM, and 10 preloaded camera features. The Lava Agni 5G will compete against the likes of the Realme 8s 5G, Moto G 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. Lava Agni 5G price in India, availability Lava Agni 5G […]



