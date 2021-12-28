Punjab: Ex-India cricketer Dinesh Mongia, 2 sitting Congress MLAs join BJP

A day after the formal announcement of alliance among BJP, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former Akali Dal veteran, several prominent faces from the state, including former India cricketer Dinesh Mongia and two sitting Congress MLAs, joined BJP on Tuesday. The Congress legislators who joined BJP are Fateh Singh Bajwa, MLA from Qadian and Balwinder Singh Laddi, sitting MLA from Hargobindpur.