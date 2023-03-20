Parliament logjam can end with Rahul Gandhi's unambiguous apology for his remarks in UK: Hardeep Puri
An unambiguous apology from Rahul Gandhi can end the logjam in Parliament, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday as he slammed the Congress leader for his recent remarks in the United Kingdom. Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader categorically rejected Gandhi's claims on the prevailing situation in India and urged him to clarify if he was 'playing to an agenda'.Full Article