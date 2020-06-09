Global  

Apple updates Siri to support Black Lives Matter — great energy, but keep it going

The Next Web Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Apple has updated Siri to support Black Lives Matter, an unequivocally good thing. But, the company should use this positive momentum to make some more fundamental changes to its voice-activated assistant. First reported on by Apple Insider, Apple updated Siri so it now responds to the phrase “all lives matter” in a new way. When you say it to the digital assistant, you’re confronted with this: In case you have an issue reading the image, it says: “‘All Lives Matter’ is often used in response to the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’, but it does not represent the same concerns. To…

