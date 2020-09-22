Global  
 

Tesla stock dives after Elon Musk cools ‘Battery Day’ hype

The Next Web Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Tesla stock dives after Elon Musk cools ‘Battery Day’ hypeElon Musk has warned Tesla shareholders not to expect too much from today’s long-awaited Battery Day presentation — and Reddit’s most sarcastic traders are freaking out. “Important note about Tesla Battery Day unveil tomorrow,” tweeted late Tuesday. “This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.” The extreme difficulty of scaling production of new technology is not well understood. It’s 1000% to 10,000% harder than making a few prototypes. The machine that makes the machine is vastly harder than the machine itself. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2020 Musk’s energy…

