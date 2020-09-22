Tesla stock dives after Elon Musk cools ‘Battery Day’ hype
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Elon Musk has warned Tesla shareholders not to expect too much from today’s long-awaited Battery Day presentation — and Reddit’s most sarcastic traders are freaking out. “Important note about Tesla Battery Day unveil tomorrow,” tweeted late Tuesday. “This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.” The extreme difficulty of scaling production of new technology is not well understood. It’s 1000% to 10,000% harder than making a few prototypes. The machine that makes the machine is vastly harder than the machine itself. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2020 Musk’s energy…
