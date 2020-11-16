Global  
 

John Oliver debunks the election fraud claims made by Trump and his allies

Mashable Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Another week, another spate of angry, baseless comments from Donald Trump about election fraud. John Oliver already spent time on Last Week Tonight earlier this year quashing claims that mail-in voting leads to "massive fraud," but this week he turned to the specifics — going through each of the different examples put forward...
