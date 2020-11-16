John Oliver debunks the election fraud claims made by Trump and his allies
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Another week, another spate of angry, baseless comments from Donald Trump about election fraud. John Oliver already spent time on Last Week Tonight earlier this year quashing claims that mail-in voting leads to "massive fraud," but this week he turned to the specifics — going through each of the different examples put forward...
Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's assertion that the winner of the 2020 election has not yet been decided.
Sunday, Bolton said in an...
[NFA] Scuffles and violence broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters on Saturday (November 15) night, hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters ventured into Washington to echo..