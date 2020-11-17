Global  
 

Twitter launches its own version of Stories, calls it Fleets

Mashable Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Twitter's got a new feature, and it'll probably sound familiar. 

It's called Fleets, a new tool that lets you write text, post photos, videos, or add earlier tweets into a little visual info-nugget that disappears after 24 hours. 

So, pretty much exactly the same as Instagram Stories, which themselves are a rip-off of...
