Twitter launches its own version of Stories, calls it Fleets
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Twitter's got a new feature, and it'll probably sound familiar.
It's called Fleets, a new tool that lets you write text, post photos, videos, or add earlier tweets into a little visual info-nugget that disappears after 24 hours.
So, pretty much exactly the same as Instagram Stories, which themselves are a rip-off of...
