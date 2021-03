Artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, has sold an NFT artwork for more than $69 million.



The artwork, called "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" is a 21,069 x 21,069 pixel collage, representing the totality of artworks Beeple had been creating every day since May 2007. The NFT (non-fungible token) version of the artwork...