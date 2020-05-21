The Latest: Lowered flags urged at 100,000 US virus deaths

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )





TOP OF THE HOUR:



— Top Democrats urge half-staff flags at 100,000 US virus deaths.



— China lawmakers gather as doubts swirl over pandemic safety.



— Japan calls for international cooperation in combating virus.



— Indonesia working to contain virus ahead of Islamic holiday.



___



WASHINGTON -- The top Democratic leaders are urging President Donald Trump to fly flags at half-staff on public buildings across the country when the U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 100,000.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made the request in a letter sent to Trump on Thursday. They say the gesture would “serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”



There have been more than 93,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.



The White House had no immediate response to the letter.



___



VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Restaurants and bars in Lithuania’s capital have found a way to pack the house while maintaining social distancing: mannequins in seats that must remain closed to customers.



The faux customers are dressed casually or with an artistic flair, sometimes even for a ball, and some wear masks. They sit at selected tables, ensuring that actual customers are kept at a proper distance during the pandemic.



“Empty tables inside our restaurant look rather odd,” said Bernie Ter Braak, the owner of the downtown restaurant “Cosy.” “We don’t have any way to remove them.”



