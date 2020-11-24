Global  
 

Biden is set to nominate the former Fed Chair as the new Treasury Secretary

Invezz Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Biden is set to nominate the former Fed Chair as the new Treasury SecretaryOn Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Joe Biden, the current U.S. president-elect, is looking to introduce the Former Fed chair Janet Yellen to succeed Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary when he takes office early next year. However, all nominees will have to be vetted by the Senate. Reportedly, Yellen, Roger Ferguson- the former Fed Vice-Chair, and Lael Brainard- Federal Reserve Governor are seen as the most preferred candidates. It should be noted that Yellen was responsible for running the U.S. central bank between 2014 and 2018 when it was facing relatively low inflation. Not a fan of bitcoin
News video: She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury

She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury 00:35

 President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job. Yellen served as Fed Chair during President Barack Obama's second term, from 2014 to...

