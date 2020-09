Ethiopia files terrorism charges against leading opposition activist Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Jawar and 22 other activists, including Oromo opposition leader Bekele Garba, face charges relating to the violation of anti-terrorism laws, telecom fraud laws and firearms laws, the AG's office said Jawar and 22 other activists, including Oromo opposition leader Bekele Garba, face charges relating to the violation of anti-terrorism laws, telecom fraud laws and firearms laws, the AG's office said 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this