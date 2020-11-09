Delhi Capitals to meet Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 Final

IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis



"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08. A spirited team.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 6 hours ago

IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier



Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 9 hours ago