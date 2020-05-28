U.S. House approves bill lengthening coronavirus small-business loan terms
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly approved legislation increasing the amount of time, to 24 weeks from the current eight-week deadline, for small businesses to use Paycheck Protection Program loans.
