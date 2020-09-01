US President Donald Trump Supports Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's Actions as Self-Defense Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Donald Trump has recently expressed his support of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was recorded to have shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha. The US president shares the idea that the suspect used his gun to defend himself against demonstrators who were attacking him.


