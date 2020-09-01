Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US President Donald Trump Supports Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's Actions as Self-Defense

HNGN Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump Supports Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's Actions as Self-DefenseDonald Trump has recently expressed his support of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was recorded to have shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha. The US president shares the idea that the suspect used his gun to defend himself against demonstrators who were attacking him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Some Worry Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha

Some Worry Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Kenosha 03:11

 President Donald Trump will be touring some of the damage from the unrest in Kenosha and will be meeting with police, but he will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse 'would have been killed' during confrontation with protesters [Video]

President Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse 'would have been killed' during confrontation with protesters

President Donald Trump said Kyle Rittenhouse "was in very big trouble" and "probably would have been killed" during a confrontation with protesters in Kenosha that eventually led Rittenhouse to..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:14Published
Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit [Video]

Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit

Donald Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake. This comes as a shock to many, seeing as he will be visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Demonstrations were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump: 'Your supporters shot a young gentleman' [Video]

Trump: 'Your supporters shot a young gentleman'

US President Donald Trump declines to his condemn supporters of his for their role in street clashes

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Jr shares post defending alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

 President's son also appears to celebrate federal charges brought against Portland protesters
Independent

Donald Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman and declines to condemn violence from his support base

 Donald Trump has defended accused gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, suggesting he was acting in self-defence when he fatally shot two protesters last week.
SBS

WATCH: C-Span Cameras Captured Kenosha Murder Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse at Trump Rally in January

 Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 year-old man charged with murder in the deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was captured by C-Span cameras just a few feet...
Mediaite


Tweets about this