US President Donald Trump Supports Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's Actions as Self-Defense
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Donald Trump has recently expressed his support of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was recorded to have shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha. The US president shares the idea that the suspect used his gun to defend himself against demonstrators who were attacking him.
President Donald Trump will be touring some of the damage from the unrest in Kenosha and will be meeting with police, but he will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.