Lieberman: Trump has right to ask for recounts, but 'it's time to bring forth' evidence of voter fraud
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () President Trump should have his chance to pursue all potential legal remedies related to the 2020 election, former senator and 2000 Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman told "Your World" Tuesday.
President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his closest allies, have produced a shred of evidence to support such allegations. Even the steadfastly...