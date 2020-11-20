Global  
 

Biden turns 78, will be oldest US president

Friday, 20 November 2020
President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In exactly two months, he'll take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice.
