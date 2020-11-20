Biden turns 78, will be oldest US president

Friday, 20 November 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In exactly two months, he'll take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice.
Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers
for White House Staff.
President-elect Joe Biden announced the newest
additions to his White House staff on Tuesday. .
They are long-time advisers
Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti. .
Donilon, who was the
chief strategist for Biden’s
2020 campaign, will be
a...
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will not pursue a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus. "I am not gonna shut down the economy, period," Biden..