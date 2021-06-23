North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, recently said the United States had the wrong idea about the situation in the country. She said the expectations of American officials could lead to greater disappointments.Full Article
Kim Yo-jong Shoots Down Talks With US Officials Over Nuclear Program
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sister Of North Korean Leader Dismisses Hopes For Dialogue With U.S.
Newsy
Watch VideoThe sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says the U.S. shouldn't be expecting talks between the countries anytime..
More coverage
Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Must Prepare For Talks And Confrontation With The U.S.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to prepare for conflict with the U.S. just days after world leaders called..
Veuer