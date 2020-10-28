Global  
 

'Assassin's Creed' takes to Netflix in Ubisoft alliance

Energy Daily Wednesday, 28 October 2020
'Assassin's Creed' takes to Netflix in Ubisoft alliance
San Francisco (AFP) Oct 27, 2020

Video game titan Ubisoft on Tuesday announced a deal with Netflix to create shows based on its hit "Assassin's Creed" franchise. The first project by the French-based video game group and the leading television streaming service is a series intended to be "an epic, genre-bending live action adaptation" of the game franchise, according to the companies. Word of the alliance comes ahead of
News video: Netflix, Ubisoft Team Up for 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action Series | THR News

Netflix, Ubisoft Team Up for 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action Series | THR News 01:15

 Netflix and Ubisoft are teaming to bring 'Assassin's Creed' to television and will develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.

Netflix Announces an 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action TV Drama Series [Video]

Netflix Announces an 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action TV Drama Series

Assassin's Creed is Coming to Netflix.

Top 10 Assassin's Creed Protagonists [Video]

Top 10 Assassin's Creed Protagonists

The Assassin's Creed franchise has given us some truly memorable heroes across over a dozen games! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best heroes and heroines from Ubisoft’s action-adventure..

Ubisoft inks deal with Netflix for slate of new Assassin’s Creed shows

 Ubisoft’s film and television department have been busy over the last few years bringing the company’s IP to the big screen and it now looks like a Netflix...
‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action TV Series in the Works at Netflix

 Netflix is developing a live-action “Assassin’s Creed” TV series as part of a new deal with Ubisoft that will see the streaming service create content...
‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action TV Series In Works At Netflix As Part Of Content Deal With Ubisoft

 Netflix is looking to build an Assassin’s Creed TV universe. The streamer has entered into a content agreement with Ubisoft to develop...
