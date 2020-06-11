Edge vs Randy Orton Backlash: All you must know about the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () WWE BACKLASH 2020 is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. This year, it is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
It will be the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology...
Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, CBS Wrestling correspondent Chuck Carroll previews how many titles will shake out on WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship. Katie Johnston reports.