Edge vs Randy Orton Backlash: All you must know about the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
WWE BACKLASH 2020 is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. This year, it is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It will be the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology...
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?

 Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, CBS Wrestling correspondent Chuck Carroll previews how many titles will shake out on WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship. Katie Johnston reports.

Edge says he thought the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ idea with Randy Orton at Backlash was a joke and ‘shouldn’t be happening’

 Edge will have his first proper wrestling match in nine-and-a-half years this Sunday at Backlash. Continuing his blood feud with Randy Orton from WrestleMania...
talkSPORT

How Edge is approaching the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at WWE Backlash

 Presupposing Sunday's match at WWE Backlash between Edge and Randy Orton will be the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" is outrageous, but Edge is rolling with the...
ESPN

WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?

 Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, multiple titles will be on the line at WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship.
CBS 2


AdamAlboghdadi

Adam Alboghdadi @JDfromNY206 Aj styles and Daniel Bryan would have outshined the edge and Randy Orton match at backlash. They alway… https://t.co/m7MtmPiUNC 19 minutes ago

ItalianMike92

ITALIAN MIKE 🇮🇹 RT @BrandonTBahner: So WWE, you’re trying to tell me that Randy Orton vs Edge this Sunday at Backlash is going to be better than this match… 26 minutes ago

BrandonTBahner

Brandon Bahner So WWE, you’re trying to tell me that Randy Orton vs Edge this Sunday at Backlash is going to be better than this match? #SmackDown 26 minutes ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest.. https://t.co/dZjV3OHCm7 57 minutes ago

DennisUltima

Dennis Stansfield RT @WNWCDeez: Love that Edge & Randy Orton have to go out and try to put on the "greatest wrestling match ever", just 2 days after AJ Style… 58 minutes ago

WNWCDeez

Chris Deez Love that Edge & Randy Orton have to go out and try to put on the "greatest wrestling match ever", just 2 days afte… https://t.co/P7GKH7s8MN 58 minutes ago

WrestlerFan4li1

WrestlerFan4life @WrestlingGary this might be a question you might get asked a lot but I would like to know what are your thoughts o… https://t.co/YfpJCfIKVI 2 hours ago

cutebutpsycho55

ms.matz32 RT @WWEShop: #WWEBacklash Gear up for the greatest match ever! All New @RandyOrton vs. @EdgeRatedR! Tee available now at #WWEShop! #WWE h… 2 hours ago