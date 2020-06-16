Marcus Rashford has been a true modern day hero with his fight for free school meals – why don’t the government care as much as the Manchester United striker?
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Sir Marcus Rashford has a fantastic ring to it. But I’m pretty certain he’d rather see every poverty-stricken child fed properly than receive a knighthood. The truly great thing about what Rashford has done with his school meals campaign and the fundraising during lockdown is that you get a very real sense that it is […]
Marcus Rashford has pleaded with the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme in an open letter “written from the heart”. The 22-year-old Manchester United and England striker urged the authorities to make a U-turn and allow vulnerable children who have...
Marcus Rashford has sent his latest plea to the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the food voucher scheme, saying he is 'focusing on a trophy...