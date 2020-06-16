Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus Rashford has been a true modern day hero with his fight for free school meals – why don’t the government care as much as the Manchester United striker?

talkSPORT Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Sir Marcus Rashford has a fantastic ring to it. But I’m pretty certain he’d rather see every poverty-stricken child fed properly than receive a knighthood. The truly great thing about what Rashford has done with his school meals campaign and the fundraising during lockdown is that you get a very real sense that it is […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchers

Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchers 00:40

 Marcus Rashford has pleaded with the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme in an open letter “written from the heart”. The 22-year-old Manchester United and England striker urged the authorities to make a U-turn and allow vulnerable children who have...

Related videos from verified sources

Rashford calls on government to reinstate free school meals [Video]

Rashford calls on government to reinstate free school meals

Footballer Marcus Rashford has called on the government to reverse its decision to end free school meal vouchers in England over the summer holiday period, discussing his family's own struggles with..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published
Rashford urges MPs: Extend food voucher scheme [Video]

Rashford urges MPs: Extend food voucher scheme

Emma Paton reports on Marcus Rashford's "emotional, passionate letter" to MPs, urging the UK government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme into the school..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published
10 Things Marcus Rashford Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Marcus Rashford Can't Live Without

There are a few things Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford can't live without. From his football boots to his dog, these are Marcus's essentials.

Credit: GQ     Duration: 08:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford sends plea to extend free school meals, saying ‘ending child poverty is bigger than any trophy in football’

 Marcus Rashford has sent his latest plea to the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the food voucher scheme, saying he is ‘focusing on a trophy...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Wales OnlineHull Daily Mail

Man United’s Rashford wants kids’ food vouchers to continue

 MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has asked the government to continue providing free meals for vulnerable children during...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportstalkSPORTIndependentReutersWales OnlineHull Daily Mail

Tweets about this

gxzs

⬇Top tweet as always @scottish_water Hi. Marcus Rashford says you have been cutting off people’s water, which is illegal. Is it true please? 4 hours ago

HannaG___

Hanna 🌎 @bobdigby Agreed. But I am never sure why we they don’t have vouchers over the summer. Marcus Rashford has been bri… https://t.co/dKw6jEMF0B 4 hours ago

amanbihal

Heisenberg A Since day one Marcus Rashford has been nothing but class on & off the pitch, a true role model. 21 hours ago

Dylantate99

Dylan Tate Never been this proud of a player at United! Marcus Rashford is incredible both on and off the pitch. A true inspir… https://t.co/vs59W2MifZ 23 hours ago

Buntingfootball

Josh Bunting Marcus Rashford is one of the classiest people about, what an example he is setting. Such a young guy as well but w… https://t.co/s8VhX4DztU 1 day ago

Jakey_Wesley

Jakey Marcus Rashford is such a well spoken young man, everything he says is true. Coming from a family who, to this day… https://t.co/QlEfqzCXkU 1 day ago

Londonjenny63

Jenny @DEANMAR66 @YvetteCooperMP @MarcusRashford Cool story. Doubt it’s true. Listen to what Marcus Rashford has to say a… https://t.co/Cf12bWSGTF 1 day ago