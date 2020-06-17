Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aston Villa and Sheffield United players take a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests

talkSPORT Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The resumption of the Premier League season started with a poignant moment as players at Aston Villa’s clash against Sheffield United took a knee seconds before kick-off. All 22 players, as well as referee Michael Oliver, did the gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter protests. The slogan is also on the back of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter protests take over the Vegas Strip

Black Lives Matter protests take over the Vegas Strip 01:28

 Black Lives Matter protests take over the Vegas Strip

Related videos from verified sources

Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns [Video]

Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns

Sheffield United arrive to Birmingham for Premier League return against Aston Villa following a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:53Published
Titans QB Tannehill gives powerful voice to Black Lives Matter [Video]

Titans QB Tannehill gives powerful voice to Black Lives Matter

When you’re a NFL quarterback your voice stands out. Ryan Tannehill understands that, and with the national discussion about racism and social injustice at a fever pitch, the Titans quarterback has..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:34Published
Aston Villa prepare to host Sheffield United as Premier League returns [Video]

Aston Villa prepare to host Sheffield United as Premier League returns

Aston Villa host Sheffield United in an empty Villa Park as the Premier League returns after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Aston Villa & Sheffield United players take a knee at kick-off

 Aston Villa and Sheffield United's players take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement straight after kick-off.
BBC News

Aston Villa and Sheffield United players take knee before kick-off as Premier League returns

 Players and match officials all joined in the display of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement
Independent

Premier League restart kits: Arsenal and Sheffield United release pictures of shirts with Black Lives Matter and NHS logos

 Arsenal and Sheffield United have released the first pictures of their new-look Premier League kits. Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will end the UK’s 100-day...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

wendizz_

w e n d i RT @ThiagoCellenza: Watch LIVE-** Aston Villa 🆚 Sheffield United : Game Live Streaming Online TV Channels Free Live Stream Link’s Here 👇… 19 seconds ago

DoutorAlbieri

DOCTOR ALBIERY RT @FCO_RestartFor: Live HD Now 💥 Watch >>> Aston Villa vs Sheffield United .. without ads ⛔️ Live for match links ↓↓↓ 💻Computer -… 20 seconds ago

Ladisking1

Ladisking Aston Villa Squared vs Sheffield United Match of the night directly ♥ LIVE NOW ♥ Watch Live • Mobile server… https://t.co/PBDhgriwi4 20 seconds ago

__derickk

Derick07 RT @brfootball: Aston Villa manager Dean Smith's father, Ron, was a steward at Aston Villa. He died from coronavirus this year. The club p… 20 seconds ago

LittleGravitas

LittleGravitas 🇪🇺 🎗#Masks4All RT @JPW_NBCSports: Incredible moment. The first whistle blows of the Premier League restart and every single player, staff & official from… 21 seconds ago

Benjmeister85

Bendrix 🦁 RT @guardian_sport: Aston Villa and Sheffield United players take knee to support #BlackLivesMatter as Premier League restarts https://t.co… 23 seconds ago

drockatkinesio

Dianne Rockefeller RT @5liveSport: "That was a huge moment" 👏 @Iandennisbbc reflects on Aston Villa and Sheffield United players taking a knee before kick-of… 23 seconds ago

Daniel22255201

Daniel Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live updates as Premier League football returns https://t.co/ad2AO7iLU9 23 seconds ago