Aston Villa and Sheffield United players take a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The resumption of the Premier League season started with a poignant moment as players at Aston Villa’s clash against Sheffield United took a knee seconds before kick-off. All 22 players, as well as referee Michael Oliver, did the gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter protests. The slogan is also on the back of […]
