Austrian Grand Prix result: Valtteri Bottas wins as Lewis Hamilton misses out on podium with penalty

Independent Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Valtteri Bottas survived a frantic and attritional Austrian Grand Prix to take victory in the Formula One season opener, with Lewis Hamtilon demoted to fourth place after receiving a five-second penalty for colliding with Red Bull's Alex Albon for the second time in three races.
