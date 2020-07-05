Austrian Grand Prix result: Valtteri Bottas wins as Lewis Hamilton misses out on podium with penalty
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Valtteri Bottas survived a frantic and attritional Austrian Grand Prix to take victory in the Formula One season opener, with Lewis Hamtilon demoted to fourth place after receiving a five-second penalty for colliding with Red Bull's Alex Albon for the second time in three races.
The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix from fifth spot, after stewards... Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC Sport •Mid-Day •Autosport •FOX Sports