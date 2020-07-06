Global  

‘Just let him play’: Marcus Rashford cools the heat on Man United star

The Sport Review Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford has moved to play down the spotlight on Mason Greenwood following his recent fine form for Manchester United. Greenwood has been in superb form for Manchester United in recent weeks, and the the 18-year-old was a key player for the Red Devils as they sealed a 5-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier […]

The post 'Just let him play': Marcus Rashford cools the heat on Man United star appeared first on The Sport Review.
